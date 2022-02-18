You May Never Recover From Seeing Zendaya’s Impossibly Bouncy Blowout

Ever since their relationship became official, Zendaya and Tom Holland always seem to cause a stir when they step out together. Whether it’s an unexpected hand placement or sneaky kisses in the car, fans truly cannot get enough of their interactions, most likely because of how undeniably stunning they are together. Their most recent date night, however, was perhaps the best they’ve ever looked — and Zendaya’s bouncy ‘90s blowout is certainly pulling most of the weight (sorry, Tom).

On Wednesday night Feb.16, the couple was spotted in New York City on their way to a screening for Holland’s new film, Uncharted. Presumably because of the occasion, the pair were a little more dressed up than their typical outings; Holland wore a light gray suit with a black turtleneck while Zendaya channeled a ‘90s supermodel look in a belted black shirt dress and black sheer tights, her gloriously glossy hair bouncing with each step.

Her shoulder-length auburn locks are so voluminous they practically defy gravity, leaving fans on social media buzzing as the paparazzi photos continue to circulate. Jonathan Colombini, L’Oréal Paris celebrity hairstylist and colorist, dubs Zendaya’s hair “the ultimate ‘90s supermodel off-duty blowout.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In a press email, Colombini shares his best tips for recreating the look. “This style is best achieved with a classic round brush blow-dry, using a blow-dry primer with fantastic memory like L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyles Blow Dry Primer,” he says. “Keeping the hair’s elasticity and not using a curling iron will give the bounce and volume. Hair color always looks its best when it’s styled at its best. For a color refresh, I recommend using the EverPure Glossing Collection with the glaze for ultimate shine and seal, followed by the Le Color Gloss for high conditioning and effortless color toning.”

Ahead, shop Colombini's picks and have a go at one of Zendaya’s most jaw-dropping hair moments to date; Spiderman boyfriend not included.

