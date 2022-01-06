Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Look Sets The Tone For 2022 Red Carpet Glam

2022’s only just begun and already it wouldn't be a stretch to call it Zendaya’s year. Riding high on the success of a slew of major films from last year, she’s coasting right into a very hotly-anticipated new season of Euphoria — and doing it with serious style. On Jan. 5, at a red carpet photo call celebrating the new season of the hit HBO show, Zendaya looked like the consummate leading lady in a vintage gown, sculpted updo, and shimmery makeup — though it’s Zendaya’s side-swept bangs, in her now-signature cinnamon red shade, that takes it all to the next level and well beyond.

Her ‘90s-era, black-and-white Valentino gown — once modeled by a red-headed Linda Evangelista also rocking a deep side-part — set the ideal minimalist backdrop for her hair and makeup, too, allowing them to take center stage on the red carpet. This look is particularly in comparison to the infamously over-the-top, glitter-soaked looks from the series itself (a large part of what made the show so instantly iconic), Zendaya’s the picture of subtle sophistication. Joining Zendaya at the photo call was her ultra-stylish Euphoria cohort, including Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie, who all brought their own unique aesthetics to the star-studded event.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the exact beauty team behind the glamorous hair and makeup (and the soft pink nails, for that matter) are currently unclear, one safe bet includes Valentino global makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre, who’s worked with Zendaya on virtually all of her recent appearances. Considering she’s wearing Valentino once again, too, it looks even more likely. While her hairstylist could be a toss-up between two go-to top stylists, one thing is apparent: this is one updo just begging to be recreated at home.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seen from the side, her warm red hair appears to be pulled into a full, thick French twist of sorts, with a deep side part used to construct that elegantly swoopy bang. Meanwhile, her makeup adds a touch of playfulness to the otherwise classic look. A healthy wash of silvery-blue metallic eyeshadow adds shimmer and sparkle around her eyes while her nude lips are shellacked with enough pretty gloss that Hunter Schafer could nearly see her own reflection in it.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, the world is just a week into the new year — but Zendaya’s already dominating it.