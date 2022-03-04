Katie Holmes, New York City’s resident street style star, is back with another impeccable outfit. For a day out in the Big Apple, she wore an Everlane blazer and pants set that spoke to her penchant for the wardrobe classics. (Her classic off-duty attire, after all, does usually consist of button-down shirts and polished coats.) She opted for an eye-catching gingham set, which seemingly suggested that she had summer on her mind. (Gingham is an omnipresent print once the warm weather arrives.)

To be exact, she wore Everlane’s The ‘80s Blazer and The Way-High Drape Pants. She paired the tailored classics with another item from the brand: The Organic Cotton Crew T-shirt in black. To complete her look, Holmes wore her go-to shoe style: black loafers. This ensemble was perfect for any function, whether she was going to a work meeting or simply meeting up with friends for lunch as the co-ords gave off that purposeful, polished vibe. The gingham, print, too aligned with Holmes’ love for the classics as this reoccurring seasonal print has become as beloved as polka dots or zebra stripes. In fact, Reese Witherspoon is another celebrity who embraces a gingham design in her own wardrobe come spring.

Courtesy of Everlane

For fans who love, and want, Holmes’ blazer and pants set — you are in luck as they’re all still available to shop. Her two-piece look is part of Everlane’s Modern Wardrobe collection, so it’s an elevated pantsuit that works for the office and after-work events. It also offers a bit more pizzazz than a more ordinary black pantsuit. Plus, you can even style the pieces individually if you don’t want to wear them together. The blazer would look great paired with a skirt or denim shorts while the pants could easily be reworked with a crop top to tap into 2022’s sultry dressing trend. The mix-and-match possibilities are endless.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.