When it comes to timeless and versatile garments, the blazer reigns supreme. The layering piece has become a closet staple thanks to its ability to make you look put together at a moment’s notice. They can be styled year round, too, over a floral maxi dress or with a chunky knit sweater depending on the season. That’s why it’s no surprise the Duchess of Cambridge has given the classic blazer her royal stamp of approval. On April 21, Kate Middleton wore a cream blazer from Reiss while on a visit to the Disasters Emergency Committee headquarters in London.

She accompanied Prince William on the trip, as this was an opportunity for the couple to learn about the non-profits’ crisis relief fund and to video chat with Ukrainian aid workers on the ground. Middleton kept the whole look minimal by layering the blazer over a crewneck white bodysuit and a pair of navy trousers from L.K.Bennett. For the final touch, she wore a pair of simple Ralph Lauren black pumps, dainty gold earrings from Kiki McDonough and, of course, a blue and yellow pin showing her support for Ukraine. (Back in March 2022, Middleton wore a blue sweater as a sartorial nod to the country’s flag while visiting The Ukrainian Culture Centre.)

Middleton wearing the Reiss blazer in 2022:

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

Middleton wearing the Reiss blazer in September 2021:

Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Infamous for upcycling past outfits, the Duchess was last seen wearing this versatile Reiss blazer in September to meet civilians who were evacuated from Afghanistan. The outerwear piece was deemed a wardrobe staple for the royal because of its light neutral color, which can be mixed and matched with almost any look. What makes the jacket so wearable is its wool-blend material that makes it great for layering during the warmer weather months. Further, Reiss designs clothing with longevity in mind and this high-quality blazer feels truly timeless with its notch-collar detail, tortoise colored buttons, and symmetrical front pockets. Middleton can wear this staple for decades to come.

If you love her wear-everyday blazer, shop similar options below. Then for a work-appropriate look, style with navy trousers and your favorite white top. For a more brunch-friendly ensemble, however, you can tap into the bralette trend and style the neutral blazer with a bra top.

