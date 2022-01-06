Zendaya's Vintage Dress From The '90s Still Looks Incredible In 2022

Zendaya’s red carpet game for 2022 is already off to a strong start. The star teamed up with her longtime stylist Law Roach on a glamorous ensemble for the photo-call of Euphoria Season 2, which will air on Jan. 9. Zendaya’s Euphoria premiere dress showcased the actor’s elegant but bold style. She wore a black and white floor-length gown from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection. The timeless number featured thick black and white vertical stripes and a strapless, scalloped neckline.

Contrary to her usual bedazzled accessories of colorful rings and radiant-hued necklaces, she allowed the dress to shine on its own by wearing a minimal amount of jewelry. Zendaya opted for only a pair of elegant Bvlgari Serpenti Viper drop earrings. She pulled her cinnamon-red hair back and out of her face in order to showcase the earrings. Roach and Zendaya regularly deliver showstopping outfits for her red carpet premieres, so it’s no surprise this recent ensemble was also a hit with fans. Last year, you’ll recall two of her most memorable style moments included a Valentino spider web motif gown and a striking black Roberto Cavalli number for the Ballon d'Or photo-call. The duo even worked together for the first premiere of Euphoria, back in 2019, where she wore an angelic white Nina Ricci mini dress.

Zendaya Wearing Valentino

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Dress From Valentino’s Spring/Summer 1992 Collection

@zendaya

As expected of a vintage number, you can’t shop Zendaya’s exact piece from Valentino. However, there are other stylish gowns with stripe details on the market. This elegant and eye-catching design would suit any occasion, whether it be for a wedding or for a cocktail event. Thus, give your LBD a break and slip on any of the black and white striped options, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.