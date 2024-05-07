Perhaps the best part about the Met Gala red — or, in this year’s case, pastel green — carpet is you can never quite predict what will go down. Tonight, for instance, Zendaya sent the internet into a full-blown frenzy with her custom peacock blue Maison Margiela Couture dress, while Lana Del Rey turned heads in a branch-heavy custom Alexander McQueen number. But on the flip side, other fashion moments skewed more classic — see the hordes of celebrities who arrived to the 2024 Met Gala in black and white gowns. Timeless yet statement-making, the neutral looks stood out in the sea of floral-covered numbers.

Nicole Kidman, for one, was the belle of the ball in her feather-adorned Balenciaga gown, which was a recreation of a 1950 couture dress designed by Cristóbal Balenciaga. Then there was Camila Morrone, who brought the drama with her off-the-shoulder Chanel gown covered in fluffy plumage. (This is the second year in a row she opted for black and white.) Dua Lipa undeniably took the most outlandish approach to the neutral color palette. The “Training Season” singer couldn’t have looked more fabulous in her getup, which boasted — you guessed it — bold feathers, dainty lace, and a risqué exposed underwear look.

Scroll ahead to take a closer look at all of the black and white gowns at this year’s Met Gala.

Dua Lipa

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Lipa shut down the red carpet in her attention-commanding ensemble by Marc Jacobs.

Nicole Kidman

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Wearing an elegant Balenciaga ballgown, Kidman was an absolute vision.

Camila Morrone

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Morrone’s black and white Chanel outfit was equal parts playful and polished.

Allison Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

No, Williams didn’t get the feather memo. She did, however, make a grand entrance in this floor-grazing floral confection.