Back in early March, fashion enthusiasts couldn’t stop talking about Zendaya’s front-row appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show. Not only did fans buzz about her sultry, head-to-toe tiger print look (it was a major slay, after all), but there was also speculation that Zendaya may soon be a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Today, the luxury label set the record straight as it shared the exciting announcement that she is, in fact, taking on that coveted role. The actor is now the face for its cult-favorite Capucines handbag, which debuted back in 2013.

In Zendaya’s first campaign for the brand, which dropped on April 20, she is photographed holding white, black, and blue iterations of the purse while in the picturesque Cote D’Azur region of France. Shot by renowned photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the photos show the Euphoria actor toting the accessories with elevated neutral looks, like a one-shoulder LBD, and high-shine gold jewelry from the label.

Additionally, fans will love this next piece of intel about the campaign: Zendaya worked with her long-time stylist Law Roach, who is now retired from celebrity styling, for her first campaign with Louis Vuitton. According to WWD, Roach apparently helped with the shoot before announcing his decision to exit the Hollywood styling world.

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

For those who have kept up with Zendaya’s list of fashion projects over the last few years, you know this isn’t her first time as a brand ambassador. In fact, the Golden Globe-winning actor has worked with fashion and beauty brands like Lancôme, Bvlgari, and, most recently, Valentino. She began her ambassador role with the Italian luxury label in 2020 and has since donned a medley of show-stopping looks from the storied fashion house. You’ll surely remember her Valentino rosette-adorned gown from The 29th Screen Actors Guild Award.

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

Now that Zendaya is a certified Louis Vuitton girl, prepare to see her at the upcoming runway shows while wearing even more Instagrammable looks from the luxury maison. In the meantime, if you love the purses from her new campaign, shop a selection of Louis Vuitton’s beloved Capucines handbags below.