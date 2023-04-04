Anne Hathaway’s style is becoming more impressive by the day. Sure, the actor has technically been in the fashion spotlight for decades, thanks to her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, but ever since she partnered with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh in 2019, her offscreen red carpet game is in a league of its own. Her outfits, whether for a film festival or a runway show never disappoint — just look at her Versace ensemble from March for example. On April 3, the star once again stunned the crowd. For a Bvlgari event, Hathaway wore two mini dresses and each look had a unique spin to it.

At the luxury jewelry label’s Tokyo hotel opening press conference, the actor wore her first outfit of the day: a show-stopping mini dress from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The ruffled number, which was designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, boasted romantic details like 3D flowers and a satin bow belt. She accessorized the look with strappy platform heels and glitzy diamond jewelry from Bvlgari, including its High Jewelry Serpenti Necklace and High Jewelry Serpenti earrings. If you didn’t know, the Wecrashed star has been a global brand ambassador for the renowned Italian jewelry company since May 2022, and is often snapped at its celebrity-packed parties.

The following day, Hathaway wore an electric purple mini dress from Valentino. The budding fashionista teamed the teeny-tiny number with coordinating grape-colored tights and the luxury label’s sky-high platform pumps. Of course, she also worked in some high-shine jewelry from Bvlgari again, like its High Jewelry necklace in pink gold plus matching earrings.

Hathaway certainly isn’t afraid to play with bold, punchy colors. If you recall, the A-lister rocked a highlighter-hued yellow ensemble at Bvlgari’s dinner last summer and previously donned a barbiecore-approved mini at Valentino’s Fall 2022 Haute Couture show.

As noted, the actor is on quite the fashion streak with her multiple press appearances. Thus, don’t be surprised if she continues to steal the red carpet spotlight at future Hollywood festivities. For fans who want to channel Hathaway’s flirty and vibrant energy, pick up the pieces needed to recreate both her Valentino and Givenchy ensembles ahead.