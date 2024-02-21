While we’re certainly keeping an eye on Milan Fashion Week as ateliers like Fendi and Prada take the Fall/Winter 2024 stage, we can’t help but be drawn to South Korea, where Zendaya is putting on a fashion week presentation of her own during the Dune: Part Two press tour. Less than a week after the model broke the internet with her metallic robot suit courtesy of Thierry Mugler’s 1995 collection, Zendaya continued her months-long haute couture streak on Feb. 21, in a light peach leather jumpsuit plucked straight from the Spring/Summer 2024 runway of Seoul-based designer, JUUN.J.

Once again teaming up with her long-time stylist, Law Roach, the dynamic duo chose the aforementioned pastel JUUN.J number for a press conference in Seoul, the official South Korea kick off for Dune: Part Two. On the Spring/Summer 2024 runway, the sleeves were originally tied around the waist and layered alongside varying sci-fi-esque vests, however, Zendaya opted out of a different top and wore the one-piece as is: with the belt, silver zipper accents, and plenty of utilitarian embellishments on full display. The fashion muse left a bit of the zipper undone, which allowed her to tap into the pulled-down shoulder trend that populated the Spring/Summer 2024 runways back in September. Zendaya accessorized with pale peach Christian Louboutin pumps as well as a slew of Bvlgari jewelry, a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. She even matched the of-the-moment hue of her one-piece to her makeup, via a glossy lip, coordinating pink eyeshadow, and even a pop of peach blush on her cheekbones.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment

After posing for an individual photo op, Zendaya was joined by co-star Timothée Chalamet, who was also styled by Roach in the same JUUN.J jumpsuit, except his was in a sleek pale gray shade. The Wonka actor leaned even further into the futuristic aesthetic of the film via chunky gray boots and silver chain necklaces. This outing marked Zendaya and Chalamet’s only matching moment so far on the Dune: Part Two press tour, which Chalamet revealed during the conference was all thanks to Roach. “I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here [in South Korea],” Chalamet said in a video shared by Vogue Korea. “This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation, but thank you to JUUN.J for this opportunity to wear these beautiful clothes.” Fingers crossed for another joint slay from the costars before the movie hits theaters on March 1.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment

While the rest of their jam-packed promotional trail continues (we can’t wait to see the whole cast’s attire for the L.A. premiere), channel Zendaya’s latest couture co-ord via the curated edit below.