We’re roughly 48 hours away from arguably the most glamorous evening of the year — aka, the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Yes, pretty soon, the red carpet will be rolled out, with an onslaught of celebrities hitting the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. But, don’t forget about the days leading up to the ceremony, as they’re notoriously just as eventful. Last night, for instance, W Magazine and Louis Vuitton threw a pre-Oscars dinner, which was crawling with some of Hollywood’s most sought-after (and best-dressed) names.

Hosted at a private residence in Los Angeles, the evening seemed to be quite intimate, though it definitely wasn’t lacking in the A-lister department. Long-time Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Emma Stone was there, posing up a storm with the French fashion house’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière (who just celebrated his 10th year at the helm!). The Poor Things actor shimmered in a gold sequin ensemble styled with completing pointy pumps. Fellow ambassador Zendaya was in attendance last night as well, donning a pleated gown with a plunging neckline courtesy of the luxury label. Then there were a few members from the Barbie cast, including America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt, looking oh-so polished in their black and white outfits.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best looks at the celebrity-packed pre-Oscars dinner.

Gemma Chan

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Chan opted for a houndstooth matching set with a bandeau bra underneath. (Her bright red lipstick punched up the look.)

Emma Stone

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Stone was a vision in her gilded gold ensemble.

Zendaya

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Leave it to Zendaya to pull out the dreamiest gray number we’ve ever seen.

America Ferrera

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

This slinky black and white look seen on Ferrera is the epitome of timeless.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

With its high-shine bedazzled collar, Randolph’s LBD was an elegant choice for the dinner.

Phoebe Dynevor

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Dynevor’s glossy leather miniskirt was undeniably the centerpiece of her outfit.

Lana Del Rey

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Summertime Sadness” singer’s Louis Vuitton logo print coat and embellished midi dress mash-up was the moment.

Maya Rudolph

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

The comedian picked out a luxe leather jacket and feminine pleated midi skirt for the evening.

Ariana Greenblatt

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Greenblatt kept it casual and cute in a blazer and white blazer teamed with light-wash jeans.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Moretz’s abstract printed blouse made a bold statement.