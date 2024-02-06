Zendaya and her long-time stylist Law Roach are a sartorial power duo in Hollywood. Their secret to shutting down the red carpet time and time again? Tapping emerging indie labels, including Chet Lo, Christopher Esber, and Aliette. “Zendaya, she became who she is and I became who I am through using smaller brands,” the industry vet told Coveteur in 2021. Now, they’re adding yet another newcomer to the list: Torishéju. On Feb. 5, Zendaya wore a custom look courtesy of the rising London-based designer — and it was unique in every sense of the word.

The Euphoria star and Roach chose the number for a photo-call of her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two, which was held in Mexico City on Monday night. There’s a lot to discuss here, but we’ll start with the top portion of the two-piece look. The asymmetrical crop top featured thick, structured arm holes. Then, the bottom half of the outfit boasted a low-slung skirt with a dramatic thigh-slit and bold hip details. Because the outfit clearly speaks for itself, she skipped jewelry (well, save for Bvlgari’s Serpenti Viper Earring). To complete the look, Zendaya opted for Christian Louboutin’s black So Kate heels.

It seems Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a fashion editor and stylist, played a significant role in picking out Zendaya’s latest red carpet outfit. “Full look…. Custom @_torisheju_ Thank you @gabriellak_j for the connect ❤️,” Roach wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a behind-the-scenes look of Zendaya rocking the piece.

Now, a bit about the emerging namesake designer Torishéju Dumi, who is responsible for the creation. A north-west London native, Dumi graduated from London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins school, where she studied menswear. She made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, with renowned models like Naomi Campbell and Paloma Elsesser wearing her one-of-a-kind looks. And when the one and only Campbell opens your first-ever show, you’re pretty much destined for success.

Are you, too, blown away by Zendaya’s latest red carpet outfit? Luckily, we still have a few weeks until the movie hits theaters, which means this definitely won’t be her last press tour fashion moment.