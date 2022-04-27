PSA: Zendaya just took her off-duty style to the next level. Over the past few months, she has worn casual yet imitable ensembles while exploring London and New York City with her Spider-Man co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland. As of late, the couple added several off-duty looks from Boston to their street style roster. (Zendaya is currently in the coastal city to shoot her upcoming drama film Challengers.) During her recent Boston outing with Tom Holland, Zendaya wore a Fendi Baguette bag — a Carrie Bradshaw-approved staple for those familiar with And Just Like That...

Zendaya and Holland were photographed strolling down and shopping around Newbury Street. (Apparently, the couple stopped by the Cartier and Rolex stores while in town.) Zendaya’s off-duty OOTD consisted of an oversize beige turtleneck sweater from Fear of God, cuffed charcoal pants, and a pair of white VaporWaffle sneakers from the buzzy Nike x Sacai collab. To complete the look, she wore a large, brown suede Fendi Baguette bag across the body. This was the second time the Euphoria star carried the cult-favorite purse — the first sighting took place in February 2020 as part of her airport look. Meanwhile, Holland sported an even more casual outfit, which consisted of casual gray trousers, a pair of Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, and a lavender-hued tee.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

SATC fans will instantly recognize the coveted Fendi purse as Carrie’s sacred, signature accessory. The character has been carrying her favorite bag intermittently for decades — first throughout the original series and then bringing it back for And Just Like That.... What’s more, Sarah Jessica Parker (who plays Carrie in the series) even teamed up with Fendi to create her own version of the Baguette style for the reboot. And now, you can also consider the purse approved by Zendaya.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The brown suede Fendi Baguette bag is rather difficult to procure, but TZR did find one from Vestiaire Collective. Thus, if you love the versatile crossbody bag, you should snatch it up before someone else does. As for the rest of Zendaya’s laid-back weekend look, shop the other items ahead to recreate her off-duty ensemble.

