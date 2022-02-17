Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Nighttime Outfits Are As Low-Key As Their Relationship

Zendaya’s red carpet style sets the fashion bar high for other Hollywood stars. She has a spot-on sense for what works and doesn’t hesitate to bring the right amount of extra-ness to her high-profile appearances. (Remember her Cher moment at the 2021 Oscars?) The actor’s latest look, however, stood in contrast to her typical opulent aesthetic. At the Uncharted screening, Zendaya’s outfit was casual but still elegant. She wore an oversized black shirtdress with a black belt, a pair of tights, and heels. The star was in New York City to attend the movie event with her beau Tom Holland, who stars as Nathan Drake in the action film.

On the night of Feb. 16, the duo left NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel in coordinated ensembles that felt sleek and laid-back. As previously mentioned, Zendaya chose a moody-colored shirtdress as her nighttime look. She gave the roomy piece a defined shape by cinching her waist in with a thick black belt. Her classic suede pumps were from Christian Louboutin. Meanwhile, Holland opted for a slate gray pantsuit set, which he teamed with a black turtleneck top and boots. The two looked dressy, but not overly done up for their special night out in the Big Apple.

Lately, matching outfits are all the rage amongst Hollywood’s It couples. Just look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck or Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. For Zendaya and Holland, their coordinated, easygoing ensembles perfectly mirrored the couple’s low-key relationship. The actors are notoriously private when it comes to discussing their love lives. Now that Holland is working with Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach, too, you can likely expect more under-the-radar matchy-matchy fashion moments from the two. (Roach started dressing Holland for red carpet events during his Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour.) Though the label behind Zendaya’s exact dress is unknown, if you love her effortless look, shop similar shirtdresses ahead.

