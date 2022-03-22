'And Just Like That...' Is Coming Back For Season 2 — Are You Ready?

Hold onto your diet peach Snapples, lovers ⁠— a second season of And Just Like That... has been confirmed and more details are imminent. Instagram account @justlikethatmax shared the exciting announcement by releasing a short video montage that highlighted scenes from the first season. The clip featured everyone you know and love: ⁠Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Anthony, Lisa, Seema, Nya, and Che. (RIP Stanley.) However, the full cast and other specific details for And Just Like That... Season 2, like a release date, have yet to be confirmed.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, the central characters and executive producers of the reboot, all shared the major announcement via their Instagram accounts on March 22. Though, their brief posts left room for several fan questions such as when Season 2 will air, how the characters’ storylines will continue, and who might re-appear now that Big is gone and Carrie is moving out of her grief. (Cue, Aidan.)

Fans will notice that Kim Cattrall (who played Samantha for six seasons and in two feature films after the SATC finale in 2004) hasn’t posted anything about And Just Like That... on her social media, and Cattrall likely will not make an appearance. (In Season 1 of And Just Like That... Samantha and Carrie aren’t close friends anymore, with their relationship carrying on through iMessages and flower deliveries.) Viewers never actually saw Samantha in-person, and the characters’ on-screen friendship apparently mirrored the actors’ real-life, rocky dynamic.

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 2 of the reboot. In the meantime, you can take a look through TZR’s favorite SATC style moments or dive into a fashion analysis of And Just Like That... to take in the characters’ sartorial evolution.