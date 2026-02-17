As one Internet-friendly press tour comes to a close (in this case, Wuthering Heights), another must take its place — and A24’s The Drama appears to be a likely successor. The film, set for an Apr. 3 release, has already inspired plenty of online chatter thanks to its mysterious plot and marketing, as well as its buzzy leads, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. And to kick off what is sure to be a much-discussed promo cycle, the actors appear on the March 2026 cover of Interview magazine in blonde hair and lacy underpinnings.

In a series of portraits shot by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Law Roach and Mel Ottenberg, both stars don blonde wigs. For Zendaya, it’s finger-waved, copper-tinged pigtails with tight curls at the end, styled by her longtime collaborator Ursula Stephen. The look evokes vintage baby dolls — and, notably, the juvenile ringlets worn by Bette Davis in the iconic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? The makeup, by Raoul Alejandre, emphasizes these references, featuring a pale base reminiscent of pancake makeup, heavily rouged cheeks, and strategically clumped babydoll lashes. Pattinson’s tousled, Roxie Hart-esque bob, styled by Dylan Chavles, and smudged lipstick (makeup artist: Fulvia Farolfi) also leaned in to the demented dollhouse vibes.

Additional shots see the pair in floral dresses and head-to-toe leather; in one photo, Zendaya swamps the porcelain makeup for a jarring mask.

The photos run alongside a classic Interview-style conversation between the actors, in which they discuss topics as varied as romantic movies, red flags, and the deceptively tricky task of discussing a film while promoting it. “They see this interview in combination with the photo shoot, and it’s like, ‘What are they talking about?’,” Pattinson says at one point, in regards to the latter. Don’t worry, RPatz: It only adds to the intrigue.