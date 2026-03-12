On March 12, just two days after attending the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris in all white, Zendaya stepped out in Los Angeles wearing yet another seemingly bridal-inspired dress. This time, for the 2026 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards she took the red carpet in a vintage floral detail one-shoulder dress by Cachè — which the Internet instantly recognized. The white and gold ensemble has been seared into the memories of all millennial and Gen X women as one of Carrie Bradshaw’s most famous looks from the iconic 2008 Sex And The City: The Movie.

The silhouette worn by Sarah Jessica Parker was originally inspired by a Eugene Alexander custom gown from the 1980s, which Whitney Houston went on to wear in 1987 and was then famously published in 2012 on the cover of Life Magazine posthumously. Zendaya, however, is wearing the Cachè version which was initially designed as a floor-length dress. Costume designer Patricia Field decided to shorten the gown for the opening credits of Sex And The City: The Movie.

Given the recent speculation about whether or not Zendaya secretly married her partner and former co-star, Tom Holland, her back-to-back white dresses sure feel like a soft launch. Why else would she be wearing white, courtesy of stylist Law Roach, who told a reporter at the Actor Awards on March 1, that the couples wedding had already happened?

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Zendaya nailed her Bradshaw-Houston hybrid homage, even wearing a single gold bracelet on one arm, just like Parker did on the movie set.

James Devaney/Getty Images

The Euphoria star also accessorized with gold rings from Cartier (she’s a brand ambassador).

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The actor finished her look in white pointed-toe pumps.