Did Zendaya and fiancé Tom Holland get married? The verdict is out until the couple publicly confirm their nuptials. However, it is certain that the actor is in bridal era, at least for the press run of her upcoming A24 film, The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson.

In the movie, Zendaya and Pattinson play a couple whose relationship unravels just days before their wedding after a shocking secret is revealed. So, of course, the actor and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, are playing off The Drama’s wedding theme for her promotional looks, kicking things off with the LA premiere. Zendaya walked the red carpet in the white off-the-shoulder Vivian Westwood gown she wore to the 2015 Oscars, telling reporters that rewearing the dress is her “something old,” referring to bridal dressing tradition of wearing “something old, something borrowed, something blue” for good luck.

In addition to method dressing, Zendaya is also leaning into traditional bridal beauty looks via her manicure. For the premiere, the actor opted for square-shaped, blush pink nails. The neutral polish shade is a popular choice for brides, and for good reason: it’s soft, romantic, and compliments – rather than competes – with an ivory, cream, or champagne wedding dress. (And the dazzling diamond on your ring finger, of course.) While the exact nail polish shade Zendaya is wearing is unknown, essie’s Ballet Slippers, OPI’s Funny Bath, and Celisse’s Vanity will help you achieve a similar look.

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Zendaya kept the rest of her glam timeless, too. Using Moroccanoil, hairstylist Ursula Stephen styled her pixie sleek with a swoopy side bang and face-framing curl, while makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave her complexion a sun-kissed glow, a glossy nude lip, and fluttery lashes.

So while Zendaya’s manicure is bound to end up on countless bridal beauty Pinterest boards ahead of the 2026 wedding season, the subtle, neutral polish is shade also makes for a great spring manicure – even if an engagement isn’t on the horizon.