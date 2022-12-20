Between her Emmy win for Euphoria and being named one of TIME’s Most Influential People, 2022 has been quite the year for Zendaya. While racking up her lengthy list of major accomplishments, the star never fails to pull out all the stops on the red carpet, and has become known for her ability to flawlessly pull off a multitude of hair, makeup, and fashion looks. You might have thought she was done for the year, but Zendaya’s bob haircut proved that she had (at least) one more transformation in her before 2022 officially comes to a close — and she saved the best for last.

The actor debuted her fresh cut during a much-needed reunion of the Euphoria cast at Sunday’s award show consideration event at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles. Looking so smartly chic in a short sleeve black top, high-waisted black and white pencil skirt, and black pumps, her short bouncy bob added a soft, effortless feel to the look. It’s not clear which hairstylist is responsible for the transformation (she works with a few top-rated pros), but Zendaya’s honey-highlighted brunette locks were cut just below the chin and swept to the side, giving the bob some extra texture and dimension.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though short hair is nothing new for the star, it’s been a minute since fans have seen Zendaya go that short. The last time she stepped out was in October for Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a sleek, side-parted style that perfectly played off of her sheet Valentino ensemble. In an Instagram post she shared in November, Zendaya’s long, natural waves are blowing in the desert breeze while on location filming Dune II.

In March 2022, Zendaya took her brunette locks to a warm shade of honey brown, revealing the new look via an Instagram story. A few months later in May, the star casually debuted a chin-length bob on the set of her latest project, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Challengers, a tennis drama that was filmed in Boston. Throughout the year, Zendaya has appeared in a number of other gorgeous beauty looks, from her Old Hollywood blowout at the Emmys to her voluminous updo at the Euphoria premiere.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zendaya’s co-stars all brought equally stunning looks to the FYC event. Maude Apatow also went the bob route, which has become her signature look, while Hunter Schafer went for a sleek updo. Sydney Sweeney kept her shoulder-length locks sleek and straight with a pair of gold barrettes clipped on one side.

It’s anyone’s guess how long it’ll be before the Euphoria girls are together again on-screen, but in the meantime, fans can be satiated with this sweet (and stunning) reunion moment.