There’s no denying that the radiant energy and pure elegance that Zendaya brings to a red carpet. Whether she opts for classic glamour or avant-garde vibes, the Euphoria star just knows what she’s doing. At last night’s 74th Annual Emmy Awards, Zendaya brought out all the Old Hollywood vibes for her big night as a nominee for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She ended up taking home the award (for the second year in a row, mind you) but it’s safe to say she also won the unofficial title of “best red carpet glam.” Zendaya’s Old Hollywood hair look was everything fans could have hoped for from the star, and her stylist has revealed exactly how it was achieved.

The perfect compliment to her strapless Valentino gown, celebrity hairstylist Tony Medina pulled Zendaya’s hair into a sleek updo, securing it with a black ribbon. He then added extensions that he styled into voluminous curls that gorgeously framed the star’s face. On Instagram, Medina shared that his main inspiration for the look came straight from an industry legend.

“The inspiration for @Zendaya’s Emmys look was a nod to Old Hollywood, using Grace Kelly’s classic silhouette as a reference,” he wrote.

Medina also shared a step-by-step breakdown of the look, which consists mainly of affordable products. “I started by using Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler, which perfectly added volume while giving hair a smooth and shiny finish,” he said.

For extra fullness, he then strategically placed two 20-inch Hidden Crown Hair Seamless clip-in extensions in Medium Auburn Brown to the center of the back of her head. “I gave them a trim to match her hair length and pin curled them to blend in with her head of curls,” he explained.

He continued: “To secure the extensions, I added a bit of teasing at the root using the skinny side of Tangle Teezer’s Wide Tooth Comb. When setting Z’s curls, I used a little bit of Aunt Jackie’s Frizz Patrol Mousse on each section to add shine and hold. Once I gently brushed out her curls with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler, I used Tangle Teezer’s Wide Tooth Comb to create a waved shape towards the bottom of her style. The opposite side of the comb was perfect for teasing and creating just the right amount of volume.”

To top off the style, Medina used Aunt Jackie’s Slicked Flexible Styling Glue on Zendaya’s hair line for a sleek finish. “To pull the front back tightly and for hair decor, I tied a black silk ribbon around the entire style to bring the look together,” he said. “Lastly, to polish up the entire look, I used Aunt Jackie’s Shine Boss to give a glossy finish.”

Ahead, check out the exact products Medina used to create Zendaya’s 2022 Emmys hairstyle — a look that will certainly go down in history as one of her chicest.

