Fashion Week has always been just as much about the high-profile guests as it is the clothes on the runway — especially when Zendaya’s in attendance. The Euphoria star made an appearance at Valentino’s show amid Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on Sunday, and as per usual, she brought her A-game. Of course, Zendaya was wearing a head-to-toe Valentino ensemble, consisting of a sheer catsuit with the designer’s logo printed all over it paired with shorts and an oversized blazer. The look was already so sultry but Zendaya’s wet side-part and smoky makeup took the edge-factor even further.

While it’s certainly not unusual for the actress to experiment with trendy hairstyles, this slicked-back look is off-the-charts chic. Zendaya’s hairstylist for the event, who goes by the mononym Tai, created a deep side-part and gave her hair an overall wet-looking appearance, presumably with some sort of mousse or shine spray. The star kept her hair tucked behind her ears with the rest of her mid-length strands cascading down her back.

More and more celebrities have been rocking a side-part lately, indicating that perhaps the trend is making a full-fledged comeback — and with stars like Zendaya at the helm, it’s easy to see why.

The Emmy winner’s makeup was equally supermodel-ready. Using a full lineup of Lancôme products (the legacy beauty brand for which she’s an ambassador), Zendaya’s makeup artist, Sheika Daley, created a smoky eye and glossy burnt sienna lip for the occasion. In an Instagram post, Daley broke down the entire look — and when it came to the eyes and lips, it was actually pretty simple.

Using the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Sculptural, she applied the lightest shade all over the lids and then used the darker brown shades to deepen the crease. Then, she added a thin cat-eye flick on the upper lash line using Lancôme Idôle Liner before finishing with a few coats of mascara. Zendaya’s glossy pout came courtesy of Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in 299 French Cashmere, which Daley applied all over the lips, followed by Lancôme Juicy Tubes in Hallucination, which was added to the center of the lips for a golden sheen. The Juicy Tubes’ revival will delight any 00’s beauty fan — the ultra-shiny lip gloss was a staple of the day and enjoying a well-deserved comeback.

Ahead, shop the key products you’ll need to recreate Zendaya’s sultry Paris Fashion Week look — try a side-part with it if you dare.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.