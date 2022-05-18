Shakira’s Impossible-To-Miss Look Tapped Into This 2022 Trend

These days, it’s not often that Shakira appears in the public eye, which means that her fans seldom get to observe her personal style. However, when she does step out, the singer’s fashion choices are reliably unique and noteworthy. As of late, the singer seems to enjoy experimenting with the sultry dressing trend when attending high-profile engagements. Case in point: Shakira wore a red bustier top when she recently stopped by a NBCUniversal Upfront event. Furthermore, a few hours later on the very same day, the singer wore another bold, boudoir-inspired look. Together, Shakira’s outfits, which the star put together with the help of her trusty stylist Nicolas Bru were sartorial tour de force.

This week, Shakira attended the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront presentation, held at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. For the occasion, she wore a red, ruffle-adorned bustier top from ASHLYN’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. (Launched by South Korean designer Ashlynn Park, the New York-based label offers unconventional takes on familiar wardrobe classics.) The star teamed the eye-catching top with black, high-waisted skinny jeans and a pair of Amina Muaddi’s towering Yigit booties to match. In addition, the pointy-toe, stiletto-heeled shoes featured red soles, a subtle yet impactful touch that echoed the bright hue of her statement top.

Later in the day, she wore another corset-like garment for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, it was a burgundy-hued mini dress from Mugler, which she teamed with the same Amina Muaddi boots. The lingerie-inspired piece also featured sheer mesh panels for a flirty peek-a-boo effect.

Keep scrolling to snag Shakira’s exact top, below, while it’s still in stock. Alternatively, if you’re not ready to commit to a $620 purchase just yet, you can peruse more affordable options from brands like Silvia Tcherassi, Alice + Olivia, and Brandon Maxwell that channel the same sultry yet dressed-up vibe.

