Lately there has been a resurgence of ‘90s supermodels in fashion campaigns. Take Naomi Campbell’s ads for PANGAIA or Claudia Schiffer’s cool-girl collection with French brand Réalisation Par. Joining these cultural icons in a reemergence fashion is supermodel Kate Moss, who stars in the latest SKIMS TV ad campaign. SKIMS, which is the brainchild of Kim Kardashian, just launched a series of images and videos to promote its cult underwear and lounge essentials. In the creatives, Moss models a few of the best-selling items from the brand and proved why she’ll always be an icon.

The campaign, directed and shot by artist, photographer, and longtime SKIMS collaborator Donna Trope, features Moss outfitted in the brand’s Cotton and Fits Everybody collections. The two lines include both performance-grade undergarments and more comfort-forward loungewear essentials. Prices range anywhere from $12 for a cheeky thong to $36 for a V-shaped bralette. “I’ve been a fan of SKIMS since day one,” Kate Moss said in a statement. “What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly: I wear it, my daughter wears it, even my mom wears it!”

Moss has developed a close friendship with Kardashian over the years, so it makes sense to have her friend be the brand’s newest face. (Just a few weeks ago, the two were hanging out in Rome after the Fendi couture show and even took the time to tour the Vatican with Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack.) “I first met Kate in 2014 through Riccardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic, and classic beauty. We’ve been friends ever since,” Kardashian said in a statement. “She is the fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style, and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this summer!”

Below, shop some of the pieces worn by Moss in her newest SKIMS ad. If you’re wondering whether the brand is worth the hype and if the pieces are truly comfortable, check out these candid editor reviews of the label.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.