When it comes to seasonal style, nothing inspires like a well-dressed it-Girl. If you pay close attention to any particular A-lister, you'll probably start to notice a pattern in their sartorial behavior — both on and off the red carpet — in that they often rely on a few key pieces or formulas to tie things together. Yara Shahidi's personal style is the perfect example of this. The actor's effortless and easy looks are often a combination of statement, trend-driven items, and a few, reliable go-tos —making them so easy to emulate.

Shahidi is only 21 but she has already developed a flawless wardrobe, complete with a roster of trusty essentials. As a whole, the actor's style is playful, fun, and youthful — she often embraces bright colors, sparkles, and statement silhouettes that are truly elevated. The actor always brings a combination of class and whimsy to each of her looks, whether it's on the red carpet or running to a press appearance.

The beauty of it all? Many of Shahidi's favorite staples are probably in your closet right now — think oversized outerwear and chunky sneakers. The Grown-ish actor keeps things fairly simple and seamless. Ahead, TZR breaks down the eight key essentials in the it-Girl's closet.

White Button-Down Shirt Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images White button-down shirts are a true wardrobe staple because of how versatile it is for any occasion. Although it’s usually relegated to basic workwear, the actor takes a different route. Shahidi likes to wear her collared shirts in more unexpected ways: under dresses or paired with formal floor-length skirts.

Colorblock Top TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi doesn’t mind brightening up the streets of New York City with her radiant-hued pieces and funky styles. The fashion maven especially likes to incorporate a colorblock top in her winter fashion to bring a little pizzaz to the dreary colder seasons.

Wide-Leg Trousers Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wide-leg trousers are some of Shahidi's favorite go-to bottoms for press appearances and events. Not only are they incredibly comfortable, but they also elongate her petite frame. The actress typically opts for high-waisted silhouettes for a dramatic flair.

Chunky White Sneakers Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Dad sneakers have been everywhere these past few seasons, and it looks like not even Shahidi can withstand its appeal. She wears her chunky shoes with everything from boiler suits to whimsical, glittery dresses. Statement footwear adds an element of playfulness to even the most formal look, which is probably why Shahidi's outfits feel so fresh and youthful.

Coordinated Suits Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A coordinated two-piece set is great to have in your closet for those days when you're lacking sartorial inspiration. Shahidi has worn brightly colored suits to so many red carpet events, it's hard to keep count. If you're afraid of looking plain, opt for one in a pastel hue, neon color, or punchy print.

Corset Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bustier tops can be intimidating to style because they might come across as too va-va-voom, yet the actor demonstrates how easy styling a corset is. Rock it underneath a jazzy printed coordinating set.

Oversized Coat Gotham/GC Images Another way Shahidi adds detail to her ensembles is through oversized coats. The contrast between her more tailored attire and the casualness of her outerwear delivers a relaxed and easy-going vibe. Think of these cozy toppers as fashionable blankets, which will come in handy in the colder months ahead.