The world always knew Apple Martin, the daughter of actor-turned-wellness enthusiast Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin, would blossom into a style muse — or at least Karl Lagerfeld did. When the celebrity offspring was just four years old, the late designer reportedly pointed out her future as a Chanel girl. And Lagerfeld, who also took Hollywood darlings like Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley under his wing (they were both Chanel brides), was correct: The 19-year-old is becoming one of Hollywood’s newest fashion stars.

Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Paltrow, Martin was basically born in the spotlight (her one-of-a-kind name also contributed to plenty of media attention). However, throughout her childhood, her parents kept their daughter and her younger brother, Moses, now 17, relatively out of the public eye. And though the Goop founder now shares adorable pics with Martin on social media, the teenager still doesn’t reveal much about her personal life — even her Instagram account is private. However, we’ve started to see more of the rising It girl at fashion shows — Chanel, obviously — and Hollywood events. She’s also following her father’s lead by showing off her singing chops on stage (you’ll find a cute video ahead).

Curious to learn more about Martin? We’re breaking down everything we know about her below. You’ll definitely want to have her on your radar, as she’s on her way to becoming a full-blown star just like her parents.

She Was Born In 2004

Martin was born on May 14, 2004, in London. If you’ve ever wondered how the couple, who separated in 2016, landed on the name Apple, Paltrow explained the story behind it to Oprah. “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it's a girl, I think her name should be Apple,’” the former actor said in an interview the same year her daughter was born. “It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know? Apples are so sweet, and they're wholesome and it's biblical. I just thought it sounded so lovely.”

She’s Enrolled At Vanderbilt University

The teen is currently hitting the books. In Sept. 2022, Martin packed her bags and headed to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she’s rumored to be in the school’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. (College things!) Last May, she wrapped up her freshman year and returned home to spend the summer in Los Angeles.

She Made Her Fashion Week Debut Last Year

Lagerfeld would be proud of Martin, who made her fashion week debut at Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show last January. Sitting front-row next to Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sinks, Martin arrived at the presentation donning a black and white plaid skirt suit from the French label, looking every bit the fashion girl.

She’s Attending Hollywood Events

When she’s not studying for exams or posing in front of cameras at fashion shows, Martin is attending star-studded events with her mother. Over the summer, for example, she was spotted at Paltrow’s Goop party in collaboration with Gucci. At the bash, the Hollywood darling looked like the wellness aficionado’s mini-me in a little black dress and coordinating heels.

She Has Musical Talent

It seems the Coldplay musician passed down his singing skills to the 19-year-old. At a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser in 2016, Martin took to the stage alongside her dad, performing Ariana Grande’s hit “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart.” Then, at just 17 years old, Martin received credit as a co-songwriter on Coldplay’s song “Let Somebody Go,” which also includes vocals from Selena Gomez. Bravo, Martin.