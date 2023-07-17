For celebrities, the Hamptons was the place to be this past weekend. The A-list crowd headed out East for a variety of activities — Emma Roberts was spotted at a Valentino event in a sultry bow dress from the label while insiders like Ivy Getty and Gucci Westman attended a dinner at Il Buco al Mare Restaurant hosted by Mytheresa and cool-girl label Toteme. Last, but certainly not least, there was the the Gucci x Goop dinner: Hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow at her home, it drew in a notable crowd that included her daughter Apple Martin, mom Blythe Danner, and her Hollywood friends Jimmy Fallon and Jodie Comer. (See? The Hamptons was popping.)

For the intimate evening, the Goop founder stayed true to her signature sleek and luxurious style with a Gucci Double G Anchor Print Top with a matching skirt and white sandals. (The pieces are almost sold out, so we found similar items to shop below.) Martin, on the other hand, chose a black strapless LBD — and her grandmother wore an easy white shift from Gucci. The family trio gathered for a round of photos at the soirée, and of course you can’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between all three generations of women. It was one of the first times this year we’ve seen them out together in public, too, as usually the family maintains a low-key presence.

Paltrow and Martin are just two of many famous mother-and-daughter duos who have captured the internet’s interest as of late. Other beloved pairs include Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe; Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp (now these two, you may actually have trouble telling apart).

When you start to dig a bit into each pair, you’ll see that many of the aforementioned young women followed in the footsteps of their mothers’ careers — Gerber went into modeling like Crawford while Depp went into acting like her mama (and dad Johnny Depp) — but for Martin it remains unclear how she’ll want to leave her mark in the industry, if at all. Perhaps, she’ll take over her mother’s Goop empire or get into the show biz like her mom and grandmother? After all, prior to starting Goop, Paltrow followed her mom’s acting footsteps — so you can say this is in Martin’s genes.

As you wait to see the 19 year old’s next move, you can be sure she’ll have the right outfit for any occasion. Ahead, shop a similar LBD to Martin’s as well as other pieces that let you channel Paltrow and Danner’s styles.