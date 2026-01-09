(Celebrity)
W Magazine & Louis Vuitton Teamed Up To Host The Most Stylish Dinner
The guest list was star-studded.
On January 8, W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves teamed up with Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière to host an intimate dinner ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes. With awards season officially underway, the guest list delivered major Hollywood star-power. Fashionistas and friends of the house, including Kate Hudson and Teyana Taylor, arrived in full Louis Vuitton looks that felt particularly sharp. Hudson wore a three-piece gray skirt suit fit with a cropped bra top, while Taylor opted for a more fitted wrap coat, matching trousers, complete with a see-through top underneath.
The evening also brought out W’s latest Best Performances cover stars Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, and Chase Infiniti, all of whom are also Vuitton brand ambassadors. But the guest list didn’t stop there. Longtime brand ambassadors — Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly, Regina King, and the Haim sisters — rounded out the evening. They all arrived to the candlelit fête wearing Ghesquière originals, even down to their Louis Vuitton handbags. The night featured a mix of monochromatic looks, floral prints, and classic black grounding staples. Stone, who is known to turn heads in more formal looks at award ceremonies, went for a refreshingly minimal look. She wore an ivory turtleneck blouse tucked into cuffed wide-leg trousers. The whole thing came off as effortless and airy.
Indeed, Moonves and Ghesquière had themselves a super stylish Hollywood Hills gathering, together with their Golden Globe nominated muses. Keep scrolling to see who else made it inside.