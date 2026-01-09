On January 8, W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves teamed up with Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière to host an intimate dinner ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes. With awards season officially underway, the guest list delivered major Hollywood star-power. Fashionistas and friends of the house, including Kate Hudson and Teyana Taylor, arrived in full Louis Vuitton looks that felt particularly sharp. Hudson wore a three-piece gray skirt suit fit with a cropped bra top, while Taylor opted for a more fitted wrap coat, matching trousers, complete with a see-through top underneath.

The evening also brought out W’s latest Best Performances cover stars Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, and Chase Infiniti, all of whom are also Vuitton brand ambassadors. But the guest list didn’t stop there. Longtime brand ambassadors — Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly, Regina King, and the Haim sisters — rounded out the evening. They all arrived to the candlelit fête wearing Ghesquière originals, even down to their Louis Vuitton handbags. The night featured a mix of monochromatic looks, floral prints, and classic black grounding staples. Stone, who is known to turn heads in more formal looks at award ceremonies, went for a refreshingly minimal look. She wore an ivory turtleneck blouse tucked into cuffed wide-leg trousers. The whole thing came off as effortless and airy.

Indeed, Moonves and Ghesquière had themselves a super stylish Hollywood Hills gathering, together with their Golden Globe nominated muses. Keep scrolling to see who else made it inside.

Kate Hudson

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Elle Fanning & Nicolas Ghesquière

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Regina King

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Danielle Haim, Alana Haim & Este Haim

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sara Moonves

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Erin Doherty

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Katherine LaNasa

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Britt Lower

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Odessa Young