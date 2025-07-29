Fall is just around the corner, so it’s time to say hello to Louis Vuitton’s new star of the season: the Express bag. Following its debut on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway in March, the hotly-anticipated handbag will officially hit boutiques worldwide this Friday, August 1 in tandem with an Emma Stone and Hoyeon-fronted campaign.

If the fast connotations of the name ‘Express’ brings to mind ‘Speedy, ’ know that that’s entirely intentional. In fact, when revealing the new arm candy this month, the luxury label clarified that its beloved Speedy bag was originally called Express when it debuted in 1930 — nodding to the emerging rapid transit of the era.

In step with how the Fall/Winter 2025 collection presented by Nicolas Ghesquière at Paris’ Gare du Nord tipped its hat to the house’s relationship with travel and journeying in style, the Express features references synonymous with luxe-feeling luggage. Just leave it to Emma Stone and Hoyeon to illustrate, as the actors show it in motion for day to day in the series shot by Ethan James Green.

The body of the Express bag boasts the same soft leather construction and cylindrical form rolled leather handles that’s made Louis Vuitton’s iconic Keepall a fan favorite and a staple in airports and train stations for decades. Plus, the chic gold-tone engraved padlock and key details are both modern and a touch nostalgic for a bygone era of glamorous travel.

Designed with today’s globetrotters and busy city dwellers in mind, the Express features a variety of handles as well as a double strap giving wearers multiple options for how to carry it in their hands, on the crook of the elbow, over their shoulder, or across their body.

The spacious Express bag will launch in supple grained leather and velvet calfskin in three sizes — Express Travel, Express MM, and Express PM — in sumptuous Black, Hazelnut, Mahogany, Taupe, and two-tone Ivory and Olympe Blue colorways. Of course, the signature Monogram Canvas and jacquard lining will make it recognizable to any passing admirers you meet while on the go too.

The Express is available for pre-order today ahead of its global launch on Friday.