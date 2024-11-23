If you keep tabs on the celebrity circuit, you know this year has delivered a fair share of mother-daughter moments. For instance, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne twinned in menswear; Sienna Miller’s 11-year-old was her plus-one at the Cannes Film Festival; Nicole Kidman’s teenagers made their red carpet debut alongside their mother; and Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber attended an OMEGA jewelry soirée in similar LBDs. Then there’s Victoria and her daughter, Harper Beckham. The 13-year-old has been in the spotlight her entire life, so cute memories with her mom are often made public. And given Victoria’s style muse status, the two have always been one of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward pairs.

While some A-list parents keep their children’s lives private until they’re older, Harper was first snapped by the paparazzi in fall of 2011 — just a few months after she was born. Once she hit the infant stage, Victoria began to pass on her sartorial knowledge to her youngest. Until her daughter could walk, she frequently carried her around New York’s buzziest hotspots — usually, with Harper in an adorable onesie and Victoria in a sky-high pump (classic). At four years old, Harper started popping up in Victoria’s personal Instagram posts. Over the years, fans have watched the youngest Beckham develop her own style, with aid from her mom, of course. She’s gone from child-friendly mini dresses and ballet flats to slip dresses and chunky sneakers — all while Victoria has stayed loyal to polished tailoring and timeless hues. Now, the duo constantly makes headlines together, whether they’re in matching sets or contrasting co-ords. Most recently, Victoria and Harper went viral at the 2024 UK Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, where they coordinated in silky designs from Posh Spice’s atelier, of course.

All this to say? An It girl is blooming before your eyes, so keep an eye on Harper and Victoria. And read on for their most delightful joint appearances so far.

November 2011

Just a few months after Victoria gave birth to Harper, the two were photographed in NYC. The Spice Girls alum looked effortlessly chic in a fur coat and flared jeans in a dark denim wash. Then there was her baby, who was adorable in a rose onesie.

February 2013

After a flight from London to NYC, the Beckhams touched down in wintery attire. On her mom’s hip, Harper wore a fur-embellished navy blue coat that complemented Victoria’s burgundy monochrome look.

May 2017

In one of her first Instagram posts with Harper, Victoria styled a feminine ‘fit, complete with a pinstripe button-down and a pink pleated skirt. The then 4-year-old matched her mom’s springy energy in a drop-waist white mini dress and metallic ballet flats.

September 2018

In September 2018, Victoria took Harper to her first London Fashion Week fête. After attending a Spring/Summer 2019 runway show, the Beckhams posed in classic neutral numbers.

May 2019

Inside the Victoria and Albert Museum in the heart of London, Victoria and Harper attended the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition. While Posh Spice channeled her alter-ego in all-black, Harper went a more colorful route in a printed mini dress, a royal blue cardigan, and a red headband.

September 2019

Ever since she was little, Harper has never skipped a Victoria Beckham runway show. In 2019, she enjoyed the presentation in a floral white dress, while her mom exuded casual elegance in a nude button-down and burgundy trousers.

September 2021

The Beckhams only travel to Miami occasionally, but when they do, it’s always a summery soirée. To celebrate a new bakery opening, Victoria paired bright orange pumps with a black skirt set. Harper embraced her playful side in a polka-dot green mini dress and blue-and-white Nike Air Force Ones.

September 2022

During Paris Fashion Week in 2022, the Beckhams were regularly photographed together. One evening, they delivered two luxe looks. They started the night in coordinating LBDs. Victoria, for one, chose a fitted midi dress from her label, while Harper styled a lacy maxi dress and Nike sneakers.

That same evening, they ditched their all-black outfits for more vibrant designs. At a Victoria Beckham after-party, the guest of honor chose a body-hugging emerald green dress alongside peep-toe boots, both from her Resort 2023 collection. Harper continued down the sporty shoe route with neon yellow kicks and a flowy spaghetti-strap dress.

December 2022

During an outing to London’s Dover Street, Victoria and Harper curated completely different looks. For starters, Harper continued her sneaker streak in high tops and a mesh LBD. On the other hand, Victoria wore her own label (of course), including a caramel midi skirt and a lavender turtleneck.

July 2023

In honor of Harper turning 12, Victoria hosted a birthday bash for her daughter at a Prada flagship store. The mother-daughter pair both wore long slip dresses — Harper in lacy pastel purple and Victoria in black.

November 2023

To acknowledge Anti-Bullying Week, Victoria shared a close-up of her with her daughter in bright summery sets.

December 2023

At the Vogue 100 affair, Harper understood the assignment in an elegant black maxi dress next to her mom’s ivory three-piece suit.

April 2024

Victoria’s 50th birthday party was packed with notable stars. To no surprise, Harper was in attendance in a ‘90s-inspired ivory slip dress from — you guessed it — Victoria Beckham. The birthday girl looked equally ethereal in a mint green dress direct from her Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

November 2024

Before Harper presented her mom with the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the UK Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, the pair posed for photographers at Claridge’s Hotel, a celeb-approved hotspot in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. Victoria turned heads in an ivory organza two-piece, which featured a structured blazer and elongated trousers. Harper brought her fashion A-game in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham, with a floor-length slip dress at the helm.