If you keep tabs on Angelina Jolie’s career, you know it’s been four years since the Oscar winner graced the silver screen. That’s right, Jolie last starred as Thena in Marvel’s 2021 superhero movie, Eternals. And now, the multi-hyphenate’s newest project is finally on the horizon. While fans await the release of Maria on November 27 — a biographical drama about opera singer Maria Callas — the A-lister plans to tide them over with a stellar press tour, which is already up and running. On September 30, Jolie stunned in a chic slip dress underneath a fall-coded blazer, which marked her first street style look of many for the film’s promo trail.

While other fashion muses were at Paris Fashion Week for shows like Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, Jolie stayed put in New York on behalf of Maria. Less than 24 hours after receiving a standing ovation for the biopic at the New York Film Festival, Jolie was snapped by the paparazzi out and about in Manhattan. As she exited her SUV, she was instantly-recognizable in a champagne slip dress, complete with a satin sheen finish, a U-shaped neckline, and a flowy, ankle-length skirt. While the silky maxi would’ve looked luxe on its own, Jolie gave it an autumnal twist by layering a wool blazer in dark gray overtop. From there, she rounded out her OOTD with a slew of classic Jolie accents, starting with nude pointy pumps. Then, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor coordinated her gold dangly earrings to her statement aviator sunglasses and a few chunky rings. While she loves an oversized carry-all for laidback outings, this time, Jolie chose a compact black clutch to store only her essentials.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part about Jolie’s most recent outfit? It’s only the beginning of her Maria rotation, which is sure to be a press tour for the ages. Until her next appearance (which could be any minute now), channel Jolie’s enviable ensemble via the curated edit below.