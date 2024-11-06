Once Harper’s Bazaar UK announced the winners of the 2024 Women of the Year Awards last week, fashion enthusiasts knew the red carpet would be one to watch. ICYMI, on Oct. 31, the esteemed magazine declared Sophie Turner, Nicola Coughlan, Ambika Mod, Harriet Walter, and Victoria Beckham (to name a few) as this year’s honorees. Then, on November 5, the guests of honor attended the official ceremony in London. Beckham, a.k.a. Harper’s Bazaar’s Entrepreneur of the Year brought her fashion A-game — and her daughter, Harper — to the A-list affair. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in silky designs courtesy of, you guessed it, Victoria Beckham.

Before Harper presented her mom with the Entrepreneur of the Year award, the pair posed for photographers at Claridge’s Hotel, a celeb-approved hotspot in the heart of Mayfair. Victoria, for one, shined in an ivory organza two-piece set, complete with a structured blazer and elongated wide-leg trousers. Instead of layering a button-down underneath, she went shirtless and cinched her waist with a tie. The Spice Girls alum accessorized with minimal jewelry — just diamond drop hoop earrings, a statement emerald ring, and an easy-to-miss chain choker necklace. Given the extra-long hem of her bottoms, it’s unclear which shoes Victoria opted for. However, if it’s anything like her recent red carpet attire, she slipped on peep-toe platform pumps from her own atelier.

Now, a moment for Victoria’s 13-year-old daughter, Harper, who demonstrated her sartorial prowess in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. The burgeoning fashion muse stunned in a floor-length slip dress adorned with a lace-up back and a small diamond-shaped cutout at the bodice. At first glance, her ‘90s-inspired look may appear white, but it seems to lean more baby blue — especially next to her stark white sandals. Layered gold necklaces and a few slim bracelets rounded out her eveningwear ensemble.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

If the Beckham’s joint red carpet appearance proves anything, it’s that Harper certainly has her mother’s eye for fashion. So, stay tuned for more elevated outfits from the up-and-comer.