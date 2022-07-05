Victoria Beckham Wore A Romantic Outfit For Her Wedding Anniversary Celebration

This season, the sheer look is one of the buzziest fashion trends and it’s become a celeb go-to, as stars like Gabrielle Union and Hailey Bieber embrace see-through garments. For some, they’re choosing to show up to dinner or red carpet events in completely transparent dresses or trousers. Other celebs, however, prefer less risky ways to baring it all. Take the semi-sheer dress Victoria Beckham wore over the weekend in Venice, for example, which revealed just the right amount of skin as she so intended.

The former Spice Girl was spotted wearing said frock while taking a romantic stroll with her husband David Beckham in the Italian city. (The two are in Europe to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary.) The floral number came from her namesake fashion brand Victoria Beckham and featured blue, yellow, and orange floral details throughout. The most notable detail on the gown is that it’s made with a slightly sheer fabric that reveals the silhouette of one’s legs underneath, which provides an easy-to-wear option that feels delicate and provocative. For the walk around town, Beckham styled the breezy garment with a pair of strappy black heels. She accessorized the look to perfection as well — reaching for oversized sunglasses, a green tote bag, and a gold anklet.

(+) Cobra Team / BACKGRID (+) Cobra Team / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

If you want to test out the sheer trend, but aren’t ready to go all the way in, try copying Beckham’s method by looking for a semi-transparent number that has a pattern on it in order to provide a bit of coverage. Veronica Beard, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, and Dôen, for example, have recently debuted cute, sheer floral dresses. Ahead, snag Beckham’s exact designer piece, plus browse similar alternatives you can spend the rest of your summer in. A few of these dresses might even make for the perfect warm-weather wedding guest look.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.