What if you could reap the benefits of shapewear without having to layer them under your clothes? That’s precisely the scenario that Victoria Beckham’s VB Body line has set out to solve. The singer-turned-designer is expanding her reach in fashion through this new launch, which is, more specifically, a permanent capsule collection of form-fitting basics designed to celebrate the wearer’s shape.

While she’s made her mark in fashion for her sophisticated and impeccably tailored silhouettes, Beckham’s latest venture (VB Body launched on April 27) marks the designer’s first foray into highly wearable, ready-to-wear clothing. Perhaps seen to some as a diversion from what she does so well, the new line is actually a return to form — just think back to the clingy dresses she showed when she first launched her eponymous label back in the late aughts. When Beckham debuted her line at New York Fashion Week in Spring 2009, Nicole Phelps, the global director of Vogue Runway, wrote: “The silhouette is beyond body-conscious, ultra-fitted from shoulder line to below the knee, with special seams along the derrière and torso to ensure against flat rear ends and busts, respectively.”

And now, perhaps in the most body-conscious era to exist yet, it’s very apparent that Beckham has been inspired to more fully embrace these silhouettes. “Femininity and sensuality are the foundation of VB Body,” she said in a press release. “Encapsulating sexiness at its purest and most simple, the new collection sees the female form reclaiming centre stage.”

(+) Victoria Beckham (+) Victoria Beckham INFO 1/2

Pieces in the collection are made from an exclusive fabric — a luxury, compact woven jersey knit that contours and flatters the figure — and come in UK sizes 4 to 18. The designs are simple but bold, featuring asymmetrical necklines and tasteful cutouts to elevate them to Beckham’s standards.

The lineup holds seven silhouettes — a crop top, a pencil skirt, and leggings among them — which are offered in a “modern neutral” color palette of black, white, blush, and deep brown (though they’ll also sprinkle in brights, like red). It’s also a tad more affordable than what usually sits in her collections, with prices sitting within a range of £90 to £490, or roughly $112 to $611. See and shop some of the pieces, below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.