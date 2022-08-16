There are a few celebrity mom and daughter duos that fans can’t get enough of. For example, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford often make headlines thanks to their uncanny resemblance and similar outfit choices. Lila Moss and Kate Moss, too, have garnered attention for their sweet relationship and common interest in modeling. Now, another pair is vying for the spot of cutest relationship between a parent and child: Victoria and Harper Beckham. Their matching tennis outfits for a family day on the courts were adorable, and proved that the two have a strong bond for fashion.

Before their match, Victoria and Harper posed in sporty dresses from Beckham’s collaboration with Reebok. The designer opted for a white number while Harper, 11, went with a black option. Both of their mini dresses were backless, giving them extra breathability on a hot summer day. For the occasion, Victoria channeled her inner Sporty Spice as she accessorized her look with a black baseball cap that perfectly complemented her daughter’s look. Harper, on the other hand, styled her dress with a pair of white Reebok sneakers. The white kicks were versatile — they match with every outfit — and happen to be a style many celebrities also own.

In the Instagram story, Victoria called her daughter, “my little style icon!” emphasizing her daughter’s impeccable taste in fashion. This isn’t the first time Harper has emulated her mom’s notable style, though. In an Instagram post on July 17, Victoria shared pictures of Harper posing in a luxe Versace top, captioning the pic, “I don’t know where she gets it from!” (Clearly, Harper gets it from her mum.)

You can expect Harper’s sense of style to evolve as she gets older (she’s only 11, after all!). Luckily for her though, she has her mom’s designer-filled wardrobe to borrow from, and tons of outfit inspiration from over the years to emulate. (Victoria’s style from the early 2000s is providing major inspo during the Y2K resurgence). In the edit ahead, shop Victoria’s tennis dress (Harper’s black option is currently sold out) and other sporty tennis numbers to add into your workout wardrobe.

