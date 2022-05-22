A week after getting legally married in a courthouse in Santa Monica, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally threw the extravagant wedding of their dreams. The duo said their “I do’s” again to each other in front of their friends and family in Portofino, Italy. Similar to the casual bustier mini dress she wore in Los Angeles, in Italy Kardashian’s wedding dress tapped into that short but sweet note. The silky bustier mini featured a lace hem, which perfectly matched her lengthy lace bridal veil and pumps. As Kris Jenner, with teary eyes, helped her daughter walk down the steps, fans will notice just how long the headpiece was. (Two people had to lift it from behind!) Meanwhile, Barker looked dapper in a classic black suit as he waited for his bride.

In an Instagram Story snap from Barker’s daughter Alabama Luella Barker, it was revealed that Kardashian’s veil featured embroidered lace and a delicate depiction of the Virgin Mary. The whole look exuded glamour and romanticism. The latter, of course, not only spoke to the environment she was in — what’s more romantic than Italy? — but also served as a nod to the loving relationship she and Barker have. (The two have been neighbors for years before falling madly in love and getting engaged within nine months of officially dating each other.)

As mother of the bride, Jenner made sure to look her best. She wore a blush pink feather and sequin dress with diamond drop earrings. The 66-year-old business woman channeled old Hollywood glamour while the rest of the bridesmaids, which included Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, wore different tulle dresses in a muted gray shade.

Although details are sparse about the overall wedding, Page Six reported that the couple rented out Castello Brown, a historic castle, for the big day and that celebrations will last four days. (With another rumored party back in Los Angeles on a later date.)

This year clearly belongs to Kardashian and Barker as they’ve been in the public eye more so than ever in the months leading up to their wedding in Europe. Not only has Barker become a regular on the family’s new show in 2022, The Kardashians, but the two also made their Met Gala debut early this May. In addition, Barker’s Calabasas estate was recently featured in Architectural Digest, where he took fans inside his new home renovations that’ll accommodate him and Kardashian’s blended family. They can all enjoy the home once Barker and Kardashian return from their honeymoon, though details surrounding their upcoming getaway are under wraps, too.

In the meantime, peruse through all the photos thus far of Kravis’ wedding — it’s already one of the most talked-about events of 2022.

