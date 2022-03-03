Kourtney Kardashian's Mirror Manicure Is The Coolest Take On Chrome Nails

Mirror, mirror on the wall...are Kourtney Kardashian’s mirror nails the coolest manicure of them all? Survey says yes, and you’re about to see why. The eldest Kardashian sister brought icy coolness to the March cover of Bustle, decked out in a series of daring outfits, silver jewelry, and a stunning chrome mirror manicure — which is shaping up to be one of spring’s hottest nail trends. The TV star and Poosh founder also wore her (somewhat) new bob haircut in a wet, slicked-back style that totally complimented the whole vibe of the shoot.

The short, almond-shaped look was courtesy of LA-based nail artist Kim Truong, who frequently works with Kardashian as well as her sisters, and other stars such as Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Addison Rae. Truong hasn’t spilled any secrets on the mirror manicure yet, but she has created similar looks for the cover star in the recent past. In November 2021, she gave Kardashian a French manicure with silver glitter tips, a more subtle take on the trend. Not long before that, Truong also worked her mirror magic on Kim Kardashian, giving the star a bold chrome manicure to complement her metallic cowboy costume for Halloween.

Metallic manicures began making a resurgence at the start of 2021, with the Kardashians leading the charge in addition to celebrities like Billie Eilish and Cardi B getting in on the action. More recently, Dua Lipa has been all about the chrome nail look, infusing the trend into everything from metallic French manicures to bold 3D nail designs.

While chrome finish nail polishes are cropping up more and more, you can also achieve the trendy look instantly with press-on nails, and save a visit to the salon.

Ahead, shop both options for your DIY mirror mani — and don’t be surprised if your reflective nails become a serious distraction.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.