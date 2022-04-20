Revenge dresses come in all shapes and sizes. Some stars, like Julia Fox, opt for something more sensual and revealing, while others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, choose a slightly different approach. For her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ross wore a sequin feather dress from GERMANIER. (The actor is currently on a promo tour for the grand finale of her hit series Black-ish.) For those who were unsure about the message behind Ross’ powerful look, her Instagram caption will immediately make things crystal clear. It read: “To all the men I’ve loved before.” Ross’ snazzy look reflected her confident energy and was the perfect choice for the star, who typically gravitates towards maximalist pieces.

On April 19, Ross shared a snap of her latest talk show outfit: A figure-hugging, knee-length dress adorned with all-over silver sequins. The garment featured a high neckline, a cutout back, and a boa-like yellow and periwinkle embellishment along the sleeves and chest. Echoing the lemony hue of the feather trim, Ross wore a pair of bright yellow So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin.

When Kevin Germanier launched his eponymous label in 2018, he had a vision for a brand that champions eco-conscious glamour. Since then, the Swiss-born, Paris-based designer became known for his dramatic, colorful attire and even earned a spot as a 2019 LVMH Prize finalist. All GERMANIER pieces, including Ross’ dazzling frock, are made from upcycled materials like pearls, tulle, cotton, plastic thread, and more. (The crystals and beading, for instance, are deadstock supplied exclusively by Swarovski.)

As far as celeb endorsements go, GERMANIER has previously been spotted on Kristen Stewart. She wore a cutout mini dress featuring hundreds of multi-colored beads to a Charlie’s Angels premiere back in November 2019. The brand also boasts other stylish A-lister fans like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Karlie Kloss.

Eye-catching embellishments like feathers and glitter will be a major bridal trend for Spring 2023 — and these elements are already influencing red carpet fashion. Should you want to hop on the trend STAT, you can do so with the TZR-approved feathery designs ahead.

