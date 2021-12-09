If You Want To Feel More Creative In 2022, Wear This New Color

Based off the spring 2022 runway trends, you already know joyful, optimistic colors like fuchsia and emerald green will dominate the fashion cycle next year. However, before you close the book on next season’s trends, you have to tune into Pantone’s 2022 color of the year announcement. The company, which forecasts global color trends, just declared “Very Peri” as the next leading shade. (This year’s hues were Illuminating — a lemon-yellow color — and Ultimate Gray.)

What’s special about Very Peri is that it’s a completely new shade. (The Pantone Color Institute typically just picks a color from its pre-existing archive.) Very Peri, as the name suggests, is a periwinkle blue with an infusion of a violet red undertone. The warm and friendly purple-blue hue is a symbol of the ever-evolving present. “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication and as a way to express ideas, emotions, engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at the Pantone Color Institute, in a statement.

Courtesy of Pantone

“PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression,” added Eiseman. The Pantone Color Institute shared in a press release that Very Peri can appear in different ways when it comes to the material, finishes, and textures. Thus, you’ll find that the periwinkle blue meets violet red tone will be everywhere in 2022.

To get ahead of the trend, TZR rounded up several Very Peri fashion items you can shop right now, below. You can incorporate the invigorating hue into your wardrobe subtly via an everyday cardholder from Balenciaga, or if you want to make a statement go for We Dream In Colour’s earrings. Meanwhile, STAUD’s cozy rib-knit cardigan embodies the shade to the T, making it a perfect addition to your winter ensembles. Start wearing 2022’s It color before everyone does.

