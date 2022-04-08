Albeit exciting, the process of picking out a wedding dress can easily become a stressful matter. The bridal market is already chock full of options, from princess ball gowns to delicate lace mermaid styles, which makes the selection process quite overwhelming. And, to be frank, any advice in the vein of “choose the one that makes you happy” does very little to aid the process. When in doubt, fashion-savvy brides who are getting married next year will want to read up on the top 2023 wedding dress trends. According to several designers who spoke with TZR, the most popular looks for next spring will focus on opulence and glamour.

Designer Nadia Manjarrez attributes this to how casual and laid-back everyone’s fashions have become over the past few years (read: re-emergence dressing) and now brides want more. “After weddings being pared down during the pandemic, I think brides really want to go big and make a statement with their wedding day look,” she tells TZR. Ergo, dazzling sequins, mammoth bows, and frothy tulle skirts are currently dominating the Spring 2023 bridal market. And the best part? They can be as extravagant or as low-key as you need.

In addition, the sultry dressing trend is now bleeding into bridal wear. The skin-revealing garments make for a memorable, eye-catching wedding day look. “Modern and sexy silhouettes will feature heavily in a [bride’s ensemble] as weddings become more of an expression of unique love and step away from the traditional wedding structure,” Australian designer Rebecca Vallance tells TZR. Lastly, eco-conscious brides will want to take note of the upcycled wedding dress trend, which, according to Manjarrez, is currently experiencing an unparalleled level of interest.

Ahead, find a full breakdown of five key bridal fashion week trends to keep in mind now and going into 2023.

Puffy Sleeves

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

When Bella Hadid walk down the Off-White runway, it was a moment, as she wore an off-the-shoulder wedding gown with puffy, cloud-like sleeves during Paris Fashion Week. For Spring 2023, bridal wear designers are incorporating this billowy element into their designs. Loeffler Randall’s first-ever bridal dress, for instance, featured puffy sleeves — a major shoutout to the season’s leading trend. Those who want to make a fashion statement can go for an over-the-top voluminous option, while minimalist brides will opt for a more subdued incarnation of the trend in light silk or organza materials.

Tutu Skirts

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

The tiered, wedding cake-like dresses that were trending in 2022 morphed into frothy tutu skirts for the Spring 2023 season. Echoing the ball gown trend, this Carrie Bradshaw-approved style has appeared in many a wedding dress collection during Bridal Fashion Week (and ready-to-wear runway shows in the weeks leading up to it). Within this trend, high-low hems seem to be a popular choice among designers, too.

See It Through

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

BHLDN’s General Merchandising Manager Lori Conley predicts that any other peek-a-boo moments — cutouts, thigh-high slits, etc. — will become increasingly popular with brides in the months to come. “Skin is in, as cutouts, sheer layers, thigh-high slits, and peeks of skin come to life with a bridal twist,” she says to TZR. The look is intended to be anything but traditional and will resonate with unconventional brides.

Bridal Separates

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

During the Spring 2023 season, bridal separates will replace bridal jumpsuits that were trending the year before. (FYI, the look is Julia Garner-approved.) You can opt for a coordinated tailored pantsuit set, or go the less traditional route with a top that has a voluminous skirt or train attached to it à la Olivia Palermo’s unconventional wedding day look circa 2014.

Dazzling Details

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Opulent embellishments such as oversized bows, sequins, and feathers proved to be a favorite for bridal designers in their Spring 2023 collections. ROTATE, Nadia Manjarrez, Galia Lahav, and many more all offered their own unique takes on these statement elements.