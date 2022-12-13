Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Look Will Fit Right Into Your Workwear Wardrobe

Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to wearing colorful statement outfits. Recently, however, the actor seems to be on a low-key minimalist streak. Case in point: when she wore this head-to-toe ensemble from The Row on Instagram, or the athleisure-inspired set from VB Body to a Black-ish promo event in June 2022. For the latest addition to her minimalist style portfolio, Ross sported a gray Gucci suit to interview Michelle Obama on her The Light We Carry book tour.

On Dec. 12, after her on-stage appearance at San Francisco’s The Masonic auditorium, Ross took to Instagram to show off her occasion-ready OOTD from all angles. The actor’s Gucci outfit originally debuted as a menswear look on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway. The collection, dubbed Exquisite Gucci, took on the concept of gender fluidity and blurred the lines between what’s traditionally considered masculine and feminine, especially when it comes to tailoring. Thus, it’s no surprise that the range is comprised largely of ensembles that, just like Ross’ pantsuit, can be seamlessly worn by all genders.

Underneath the aforementioned tailored separates, Ross wore a light blue button-down shirt and a skinny black leather tie from the Italian fashion house. For shoes, the actor stepped into a pair of black and gold Virgyn stiletto pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti, then finished the look with a medley of diamond-encrusted jewels from Ana Khouri.

Gucci

As for Obama, the former first lady picked out an emerald green velour pantsuit from Balmain for the occasion. Underneath, she layered a one-shoulder top that featured a graphic of Diana Ross — a clever nod to Ross’ mother and ’70s style icon. On her feet was a pair of black shoes with a thick white rubber sole, which added a casual-cool touch to Obama’s OOTD. And as far as accessories go, she went for a pair of sparkling drop earrings, plus a medley of rings for good measure.

Even though Ross wore her pantsuit for a special occasion, you can totally work it into your own everyday wardrobe, too. Not only is her tailored ensemble perfectly suited for work, but it can also be easily dressed up with a sparkly clutch and/or heels for a holiday outfit. If you want to give Ross’ outfit a try ASAP, make sure to scoop up her exact Gucci separates, ahead.