Tracee Ellis Ross Is The Unsung Champion Of Monochrome Dressing

Tracee Ellis Ross is well known in fashion for her love of jewel tones, but have you noticed her penchant for monochrome dressing? During her stay in London for the UK launch of her beauty brand, Pattern, the actor and producer employed the outfit formula twice and gave off Diana Ross vibes in her days as a Supremes singer. (The group often coordinated in monochrome looks.)

Going in reverse-chronological order: Ross looked warm and radiant in an all-orange outfit she documented on Instagram on June 29. The look was on-brand in more ways than one, having featured a number of elements that Ross has favored as of late, such as fringe, PVC, and statement earrings.

The frock that her stylist, Karla Welch, selected comes from Aje, an Australian label that’s known for its voluminous silhouettes and artisanal elements. The knitted top was sleeveless and boasted a high neckline with a U-shaped drop in the back. The layered skirt, which starts mid-thigh, created depth and movement as captured in multi-image Instagram post. Ross wore the frock with matching PVC pumps by Femme and accessorized with chunky hoops in a coordinated hue from jewelry brand Uncommon Matters. For glam, she kept her eyes simple and instead created some subtle drama with red lips.

The monochrome effect was hardly a one-off. Hours earlier, Ross posted a photo employing the same formulaic approach. As a nod to Pattern’s brand-identifying color, she wore a silky yellow number by Cong Tri with coordinated pumps from Christian Louboutin and gold hoops, also by Uncommon Matters. “PATTERN YELLOW,” she wrote in the caption.

In the depths of Ross’ Instagram, there is, in fact, much inspiration for monochrome dressing, such as a head-to-toe blue moment for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards and an all-pink outfit for her Ebony magazine cover shoot alongside Marsai Martin. Fans will be pleased to know that Ross’ orange dress is available for pre-order. Find it below, along with other jewel tone pieces and coordinated accessories to get the same vibe.

