If you keep an eye on Tracee Ellis Ross’ style, you know the actor loves to make a fashion statement. Her wardrobe is full of eye-catching pieces with prints, sequins, and feathers. (That’s perhaps why Christopher John Rogers is one of her all-time favorite designers.) Recently though, the actor has been keeping her ensembles unusually minimal and low-key. For evidence, take Ross’ VB Body collection outfit, which she wore for her most recent Black-ish promo event. Her all-black set came from Victoria Beckham’s newly launched line of form-fitting basics, which, despite its primarily neutral color offerings, caught the actor’s attention.

What’s more, this was the third all-black look Ross wore in just one week. For her latest high-profile appearance, the actor slipped into a sports bra-style top and a pair of matching flare leggings with split hems. For shoes, Ross picked out a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps and accessorized with a medley of jewels — including a pair of ultra chunky hoop earrings — from Uncommon Matters. It appears that fellow A-listers loved Ross’ latest look. Gabrielle Union left fire emojis under Ross’ post, while Posh Spice herself commented, “Wow!!! VB Body looks incredible on you!!! Kisses x.”

The actor is currently having a streak of all-black ensembles. Just one day prior, she wore another set of dark-hued co-ords: a black long-sleeve shirt plus a pair of fringe-adorned Bermuda shorts. (Here, the fringe detailing added a fun flair — Ross’ sartorial signature — to an otherwise minimal look.) A few days before that, she also donned an all-black ensemble for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In short, the actor seems to have developed a newfound penchant for the inky hue, so you might see Ross wearing even more looks that follow the same color scheme in the near future.

Ahead, shop Ross’ exact set from the VB Body range. Should you want to peruse additional options, brands like Alo Yoga and Aerie offer similar (and more budget-friendly) alternatives to the actor’s high-fashion outfit.

