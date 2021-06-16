Tracee Ellis Ross Turned This Runway Couture Look Into An At-Home Outfit

If you’ve ever looked at an outfit on the runway and said, “I wish I was wearing that” — same. While the majority of people may not be able to get their hands on an exact runway look, especially a haute couture one, a star like Tracee Ellis Ross has little problem in securing an ensemble. As proof, Ross recently wore a Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 couture outfit while at home in a nonchalant manner — she was perched on the edge of her couch and candidly stared out the window. For fans who follow the actor, you know she’s a fashion lover as she is known to post about her different outfits on social media. Various brands that have graced her Instagram grid include Prabal Gurung and Bottega Veneta and her latest Valentino look is truly stunning.

Ross’ dressy at-home outfit consisted of a lavender sequin turtleneck sweater vest paired with a see-through geometric cutout midi skirt — they were both from Valentino. Instead of recreating the exact haute couture runway outfit though, Ross ditched the ultra platform gold heels and long white gloves as spotted on the runway. In place of those accessories, Ross styled the look with a more wearable pair of baby pink Christian Louboutin heels and added in gold earrings and rings from Ana Khouri. (The jewelry line has been spotted on Ross several times already, a sure sign that the actor is a fan of the brand.) Ross also wasn’t the only celebrity to have taken the Valentino sequin sweater vest for a spin around town — Insecure’s Issa Rae appeared on Vanity Fair’s 2021 “TV Issue” rocking the same top back in May.

Ross In Valentino Haute Couture:

The Valentino Haute Couture Look On The Runway:

Courtesy of Valentino

The entire outfit was gorgeous (Ross’ photo currently has more than 114k likes) and the color scheme, too, was beautiful. Purple and marigold yellow might be a new, and unexpected, color combo to try for the season. While Ross’ exact couture pieces are currently unavailable to shop, there are suitable alternatives on the market to recreate her unique outfit. Browse the picks, below.

