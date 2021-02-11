The plight of dressing up for Zoom calls when you have no motivation to get out of your comfy, go-to sweater or hoodie isn't lost on anyone. There are days when you want to put on a nice dress and some lip tint, and other days — well, most days — when slipping on those aforementioned items feel completely copacetic. Just as the week is about to end, in comes actor Tracee Ellis Ross in a playful green outfit to give her input into this conversation. In an Instagram post, Ross photographed herself on the floor while posing in an all-green ensemble, writing, "SHADES OF GREEN for today's zooming." For her call, Ross wore a neon green ribbed turtleneck, teal high-waisted pants that nearly matched the wall behind her, and forest green Chanel glasses. If you looked closely, her nails were also painted a mossy shade. Large gold hoop earrings and a set of two layered necklaces served as the accessories.

The lesson here? The next time you have a Zoom meeting, inject an unexpected color combination into your outfit, even if it's as simple as a non-neutral turtleneck top and pants (granted, no one on the other side of the screen can see below your waist). Ross' no-fuss outfit for virtual calls can easily be put together IRL and the color, if you're not feeling it already, brings a little joy to anyone who sees it. This happy, positive vibe is likely why green is one of spring 2021's popular colors. Designers such as Michael Kors, Molly Goddard, and Victoria Beckham all featured this fresh hue in their Spring/Summer 2021 collections through pieces like an emerald-colored skirt or a bright green trench.

For further convincing that green is going to become a color you'll see everywhere in just a few months, check out Hailey Bieber's neon green square toe mules from The Attico. She posted this outfit photo to her Instagram Stories the same week Ross shared her own look. "When someone is attracted to the color green, they're calling in growth, expansion, determination, focus, ambition, goals,” said Susanna Merrick, founder of Aura Wear, to TZR in a previous interview. "I always lovingly refer to green as the 'Type-A energy.'"

If ambition, goals, and Type-A energy are qualities you want to channel in your next Zoom session with your boss or colleague, it seems like you'll just have to slip on something green. Take Ross' cue and commit to a full head-to-toe color combo, or if you want it to be more subtle, insert just one green piece into your outfit. Whatever you choose, here are some shopping options, below, to get you started.

