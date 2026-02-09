Whether you tuned into The 2026 Super Bowl LX to watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots, or you were just there for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, there was no shortage of entertainment throughout the night. From surprise cameos by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to the action on the field, the evening was a true pop culture spectacle — especially because of all the celebrities who flew to San Francisco for the event.

Levi’s Stadium quickly became the hot spot for A-listers who showed up dressed in their best Sunday night football looks. Kim Kardashian was among those in attendance, arriving alongside rumored boyfriend and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Despite the sporty setting, Kardashian stayed true to herself and still turned up in full glam. She came to play in a tousled updo with bangs and a stunning statement choker necklace.

Her sister Kendall Jenner, who was seated nearby, kept things casual in jeans and a black twisted cropped top. (Jenner’s buzzy Fanatics Sportsbook commerical aired during the game.) The supermodel was in good company with best friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber, who were also there for the fun. Bieber shared a preview of her wintery game day outfit to her Instagram stories. She too opted for a pair of denim, but went in a different direction with a fuzzy coat and ladylike mules.

Keep scrolling to see every stylish celebrity spotted at this year’s Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny

In custom Zara.

Lady Gaga

In custom Luar.

Pedro Pascal, Karol G & Cardi B

Karol G in Ann Demeulemeester and Cardi B in Zimmerman.

Ricky Martin

Kendall Jenner

Laura Harrier

Kim Kardashian

Hailey Bieber

Damson Idris

Coco Jones

In custom Karl Kani.

Charlie Puth

Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter in Off White and Balenciaga.

Roger Federer

Travis Kelce

Rosé

In Levi’s.

Emma Roberts

Alix Earle

Jessica Alba

Travis Scott

Eiza González

Tom Brady

Jamie Foxx

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin

Adam Sandler

MGK