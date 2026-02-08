And just like that, another Super Bowl weekend is upon us. And while the big 2026 game — in which the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium — is obviously the one to watch, the events and parties leading up to the big day are also bringing celebrities and sports lovers to San Fransisco. In particular, the annual One Party by Uber, always manages to kick off Super Bowl weekend in style, and this year was no different. With high caliber guests and musical talent, this sporty soireé was the place to see and be seen.

First, let’s discuss the A-list attendees that graced the step-and-repeat at Uber’s event on the evening of Feb. 6. Ciara and Russell Wilson, Emma Roberts, Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Jon Hamm, and Madelyn Cline all arrived ready to pre-game and celebrate arguably the biggest weekend in sports.

And they were not disappointed by the night’s musical performances. Kicking things off was country star Shaboozey, who played a high-energy, 30-minute set of his hits. Following up, fresh off the Grammys stage, was Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean, who sang three songs to a captivated audience. Major.

Ahead, the biggest celebrity moments at Uber’s The One Party.

