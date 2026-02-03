Keeping up with Kim Kardashian has never been for the faint of heart. The Skims co-founder jetted off to Europe for the opening of the newest NikeSkims pop-ups in both London and Paris. And even in the midst of her packed transatlantic schedule, Kardashian still made time to step out and have some fun. On Feb. 2, the business mogul was spotted heading to dinner in Paris, wearing a classic Kardashian-approved body skimming look. But this wasn’t just any sleek silhouette. It was a daring, completely sheer lace catsuit that had her body on full display underneath.

The outfit, which was layered over a teeny triangle micro bra, naturally fell in line with Kardashian’s latest entrepreneurial moves. She is, after all, selling bras and underwear for a living. So why not practice what she preaches and display the intimates on herself? A huge part of Skims’ success is attributed to Kardashian marketing the products through her own channels. Although it remains unclear if her undergarments were Skims or not, the overall messaging is what matters most: it’s chic to wear your bra out for the world to see.

BACKGRID

The sheer suit also featured long sleeves and a turtleneck with black sequin embroidery throughout. Kardashian layered high-waisted tights underneath to create a double lace effect. And since she already went there, the All’s Fair actor looked like an actual superhero with a velvet cardigan draped over her shoulders like a cape.

BACKGRID

Her shoes were a whole other level of sorcery reserved only for an action figure like her. They were pointed-toe cap toe pumps that appeared to have her tights layered over them. Or perhaps the hosiery was built in entirely.

BACKGRID

Either way, it doesn’t matter — the mystery only added to the intrigue of Kardashian’s whereabouts after dark.