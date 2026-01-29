Kendall Jenner can now add “comedian” to her resume after her viral new commercial with Fanatics Sportsbook was released on Jan. 28 ahead of the Superbowl. The model, who has a well-documented public dating history, addressed the online narrative that all of her former NBA boyfriends have fallen victim to the Kardashian “kurse” in the commercial. And she’s only doubling down.

Jenner made an appearance to talk about it on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and even made a surprise call to former NFL star, Tom Brady to give more insight on which team she should bet on winning the Superbowl. While she admittedly didn’t know much about the NFL, Jenner seemed totally comfortable poking fun at herself — even her outfit signaled that she isn’t holding anything back.

The 818 Tequila founder was spotted arriving to 30 Rock wearing a wild tiger print dress from the Chanel Métiers D'Art show, which debuted in New York last month. The orange and black midi silhouette featured a high neck and shiny jumbo sequins throughout. Jenner worked with her go-to stylist, Dani Michelle to call in the look and enhance it with the right accessories. And Michelle nailed it. She made sure to keep the dress as the main focus with simple pieces like gold Chanel earrings, black classic cap-toe slingbacks, and a matching black shoulder bag.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner was all smiles as she chit chatted with Fallon about horseback riding, her 30th birthday party, and her debut Superbowl campaign. “It’s been really fun and quite the honor,” Jenner told Fallon.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The supermodel also shared that there is a charitable element to the campaign, which made the whole thing even more feel-good.