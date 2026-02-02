What’s old is eventually new again – including beauty trends that were once considered dated. Just ask Hailey Bieber who perfectly coordinated her nails to her lip combo at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The Rhode founder attended the ceremony on Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in support of her husband Justin Bieber, who was nominated for four awards and performed during the ceremony.

While at first glance, Bieber’s beauty look was just as simple and sleek as her strapless black Alaïa gown and custom Lorraine Schwartz jewels. But beyond the beauty entrepreneurs slicked-back bun, her makeup and nails were all in the details. Bieber’s almond toasted chestnut nails were an exact match to her glossy lip.

As the internet’s premiere source of manicure inspiration, you’re probably wondering the exact nail polish shade Bieber is wearing. Thankfully, her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt shared a breakdown on Instagram. It turns out the rich hue is actually a mixture of four polishes. Ganzoright reveals she combined OPI’s Barefoot In Barcelona, Cliffside Karaoke, You Don’t Know Jacques!, and Big Apple Red to create a custom color for Bieber. As the final step, the nail artist sealed the manicure with OPI’s Super Gloss No Wipe Top Coat for an extra glossy finish.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Bieber’s makeup artist, Mary Phillips, hasn’t shared the exact lip combo she used on the star, but odds are it involved a Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment and products from her m.ph makeup line.

The bottom line: When in doubt over what manicure shade to pick throughout the rest of winter, why not take a cue from Bieber and look to your go-to lip combo for inspiration?