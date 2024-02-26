Jam-packed would be a good way to summarize the past 48 hours in Los Angeles. On Saturday evening, the film and television industry’s leading actors attended the 30th Annual SAG Awards, where the theme of the night seemed to be cast reunions (The Devil Wears Prada! Modern Family! Breaking Bad!). And the Hollywood happenings didn’t wind down on Sunday afternoon — on the contrary, they sped up. In addition to this year’s Producers Guild Awards, the 39th Independent Spirit Awards also took place on Feb. 25. And as expected, the celebrity set took to the red carpet in fashion looks that will surely hold the world over until the 96th Academy Awards next month.

Held in Santa Monica, the annual affair celebrated the best in independent film and television. Past Lives took home the award for best feature — and the movie’s star Greta Lee, who was styled by Danielle Goldberg, accepted the honor dressed in a deconstructed white mini dress from Lii’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Another chic look came from Anne Hathaway, who flew to Los Angeles from attending the Versace show on Friday just in time to attend the back-to-back ceremonies: a dazzling sequin jumpsuit courtesy of Valentino.

For a full rundown of the best looks from the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, keep scrolling ahead.

Anne Hathaway

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In lieu of a gown, Hathaway sparkled in a one-and-done jumpsuit.

Quinta Brunson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Brunson also opted for a sequined piece as well — specifically, a floral gold number from Prabal Gurung.

Emma Roberts

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Roberts showed some skin in a black Valentino dress with a midriff cutouts.

Jessica Chastain

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Chastain was a vision in a gorgeous deep blue Oscar de la Renta gown and diamond and sapphire earrings from Simon G.

Greta Lee

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Lee turned heads in a sculptural white look created by Lii.

Emma Corrin

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Known for playful dressing, Corrin just delivered one of their best red carpet looks to date (in our opinion). The Crown star teamed a black Miu Miu gown, which featured two handprints, and embellished neon green tights.

Lily Gladstone

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Gladstone stunned in a J.Okuma gown and platform pumps.

Elizabeth Banks

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The red color trend just can’t quit, and Banks, who wore a Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2024 look, is the latest celebrity to give the hue a go.

Ali Wong

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Wong went with a super sparkly Cong Tri Spring/Summer 2024 number.

Michelle Williams

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The Chanel muse wore the luxury label’s tweed dress from its Spring/Summer 2023 Couture line and shiny gold boots.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Randolph opted for a head-to-toe custom maroon look by DaSh Gray.

Natalie Portman

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Portman also arrived in a fiery red outfit. The May December actor’s flower-adorned two-piece look was from Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Aja Naomi King

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

King leaned into spring dressing, opting for a crochet Miu Miu set.

Havana Rose Liu

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Bottoms actor donned a floral Chanel dress with a high-low hemline.

Stephanie Hsu

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Hsu donned an embellished wool blazer and matching black trousers from Kate Spade’s Fall 2024 collection.