(Red Carpet)
The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Looks Were Unapologetically Fun
Three cheers for Greta Lee’s dress.
Jam-packed would be a good way to summarize the past 48 hours in Los Angeles. On Saturday evening, the film and television industry’s leading actors attended the 30th Annual SAG Awards, where the theme of the night seemed to be cast reunions (The Devil Wears Prada! Modern Family! Breaking Bad!). And the Hollywood happenings didn’t wind down on Sunday afternoon — on the contrary, they sped up. In addition to this year’s Producers Guild Awards, the 39th Independent Spirit Awards also took place on Feb. 25. And as expected, the celebrity set took to the red carpet in fashion looks that will surely hold the world over until the 96th Academy Awards next month.
Held in Santa Monica, the annual affair celebrated the best in independent film and television. Past Lives took home the award for best feature — and the movie’s star Greta Lee, who was styled by Danielle Goldberg, accepted the honor dressed in a deconstructed white mini dress from Lii’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Another chic look came from Anne Hathaway, who flew to Los Angeles from attending the Versace show on Friday just in time to attend the back-to-back ceremonies: a dazzling sequin jumpsuit courtesy of Valentino.
For a full rundown of the best looks from the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, keep scrolling ahead.
Anne Hathaway
In lieu of a gown, Hathaway sparkled in a one-and-done jumpsuit.
Quinta Brunson
Brunson also opted for a sequined piece as well — specifically, a floral gold number from Prabal Gurung.
Emma Roberts
Roberts showed some skin in a black Valentino dress with a midriff cutouts.
Jessica Chastain
Chastain was a vision in a gorgeous deep blue Oscar de la Renta gown and diamond and sapphire earrings from Simon G.
Greta Lee
Lee turned heads in a sculptural white look created by Lii.
Emma Corrin
Known for playful dressing, Corrin just delivered one of their best red carpet looks to date (in our opinion). The Crown star teamed a black Miu Miu gown, which featured two handprints, and embellished neon green tights.
Lily Gladstone
Gladstone stunned in a J.Okuma gown and platform pumps.
Elizabeth Banks
The red color trend just can’t quit, and Banks, who wore a Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2024 look, is the latest celebrity to give the hue a go.
Ali Wong
Wong went with a super sparkly Cong Tri Spring/Summer 2024 number.
Michelle Williams
The Chanel muse wore the luxury label’s tweed dress from its Spring/Summer 2023 Couture line and shiny gold boots.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Randolph opted for a head-to-toe custom maroon look by DaSh Gray.
Natalie Portman
Portman also arrived in a fiery red outfit. The May December actor’s flower-adorned two-piece look was from Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Aja Naomi King
King leaned into spring dressing, opting for a crochet Miu Miu set.
Havana Rose Liu
The Bottoms actor donned a floral Chanel dress with a high-low hemline.
Stephanie Hsu
Hsu donned an embellished wool blazer and matching black trousers from Kate Spade’s Fall 2024 collection.