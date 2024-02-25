The SAG Awards is becoming the spot for former casts to meet up. If you tuned into the ceremony last year, you certainly remember when The Parent Trap co-stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter went to the event together as dates (yes, it was an adorable moment). And tonight, at the 30th Annual SAG Awards, we were treated to yet another epic reunion. Yes, The Devils Wears Prada gang, including legendary actors Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt appeared again on stage as presenters. In addition to quoting the iconic film, the women also paid homage via their ensembles.

Diehard fans of the 2006 movie likely knew something was afoot when both Streep and Hathaway offered pretty blatant context clues to their presentation. The former appeared on the carpet in a sheer burgundy by none other than Prada — nodding of course to her “devil” character Miranda Priestly. Hathaway, for her part, wore a cerulean gown by Versace, which referenced the film’s legendary scene in which Priestly schools assistant Andy Sachs (played by Hathaway) on the relevance of fashion in her day-to-day life. While Emily Blunt’s plunging red Louis Vuitton ensemble was less clear, it very well may have been a tribute to her Emily Charlton character’s rich red hair. It could also be a nod to the “disaster” red James Holt gown that made Priestly visibly disgusted (although Blunt’s sexy gown is far from a disaster, we must say, so clearly she was taking creative liberties here, if this was in fact her reference).

(+) Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images (+) VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images (+) Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

On stage, the actors delivered some of Priestly’s most quotable lines. Blunt urged Streep to “please move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me.” Hathaway also responded to her on-screen boss’ with a “No, no that wasn’t a question.” Streep, for her part, was sweetly herself, clumsily knocking into the microphone stand, fumbling for her glasses, and sheepishly attempting to convince the audience that she was nothing like her famously rigid and prideful fashion alter ego. Although the reunion was only a few moments, it was truly flawless from start to finish.